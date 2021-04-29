Fans to be allowed into Italian Cup final on May 19

ROME (AP) — The Italian Cup final between Juventus and Atalanta will have a limited number of fans in attendance.…

ROME (AP) — The Italian Cup final between Juventus and Atalanta will have a limited number of fans in attendance.

The Italian government on Thursday gave its approval for the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia to be at 20% capacity when it hosts the final on May 19.

That means approximately 4,300 fans will be allowed to attend.

Fans have been banned from matches in Italy for the majority of the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, apart from a brief period shortly after the start of the season when up to 1,000 spectators were allowed into stadiums.

“We thank the government for having heard our request to let fans return for the Italian Cup final, it’s a sign which we all needed that we’re heading back to normality,” said Paolo Dal Pino, the president of the Italian league’s governing body. “We remain confident that we can open stadiums to 1,000 spectators in complete safety for the last matches of the season.”

Italy’s Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) will meet on Friday to finalize the protocol.

The news comes two weeks after the Italian government confirmed that at least 25% of the 70,000-capacity Stadio Olimpico can be filled when the European Championship kicks off in Rome on June 11, allowing the city to keep their four Euro 2020 matches and remain part of the rescheduled tournament.

“After giving the go-ahead to the Euros with the presence of the equivalent of 25% of fans, I supported right from the beginning the possibility of allowing the attendance of a smaller percentage of fans at other sporting events,” said Andrea Costa, the government’s undersecretary for health. “They will be important tests with a view to the European Championship matches. A fundamental sign for the whole world of sport, which will once again lead the way in indicating the dates for a gradual return to normal life.”

