Everton denied by late goal in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:12 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton’s ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League were damaged by conceding an 86th-minute goal to draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

Michy Batshuayi, who had only just come on as a second-half substitute, drove a left-footed shot into the bottom corner to deny Everton a win that would have lifted Carlo Ancelotti’s team within two points of the top four with a game in hand.

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez had marked his first appearance for Everton in six weeks by breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute with a low shot into the corner off his weaker right foot.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept the visitors in touch before Batshuayi’s equalizer with superb saves to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Everton stayed in eighth place, still well in the hunt for the European positions. Palace looks to be safe from relegation in 12th place, 12 points above the bottom three.

