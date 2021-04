Europa League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First leg Thursday, April 8 Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2 Arsenal…

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First leg Thursday, April 8

Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2

Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 1

Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 2

Second leg Thursday, April 15

Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Roma (Italy) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Villarreal advanced on 3-1 aggregate

___

SEMIFINALS April 29 and May 6

Manchester United vs. Roma , TBD

Arsenal vs. Villarreal, TBD

___

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, May 26 At Gdasnk, Poland

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

