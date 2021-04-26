All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|178
|142
|Indy
|50
|28
|18
|4
|0
|60
|150
|143
|Orlando
|50
|27
|18
|4
|1
|59
|155
|159
|Greenville
|54
|25
|16
|10
|3
|63
|156
|160
|Jacksonville
|49
|24
|19
|3
|3
|54
|135
|141
|South Carolina
|52
|22
|17
|9
|4
|57
|149
|165
|Wheeling
|49
|17
|26
|5
|1
|40
|147
|175
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|54
|33
|15
|5
|1
|72
|163
|139
|Fort Wayne
|33
|20
|9
|3
|1
|44
|118
|88
|Allen
|51
|30
|18
|2
|1
|63
|165
|144
|Utah
|52
|23
|18
|5
|6
|57
|148
|164
|Rapid City
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|158
|166
|Tulsa
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|122
|146
|Kansas City
|53
|22
|22
|7
|2
|53
|147
|159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Indy 8, Orlando 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2
Utah 2, Allen 1
Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 3
Florida at Jacksonville, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
