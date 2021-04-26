CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Orlando 50 27 18 4 1 59 155 159
Greenville 54 25 16 10 3 63 156 160
Jacksonville 49 24 19 3 3 54 135 141
South Carolina 52 22 17 9 4 57 149 165
Wheeling 49 17 26 5 1 40 147 175

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 54 33 15 5 1 72 163 139
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 3 1 44 118 88
Allen 51 30 18 2 1 63 165 144
Utah 52 23 18 5 6 57 148 164
Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166
Tulsa 53 23 23 5 2 53 122 146
Kansas City 53 22 22 7 2 53 147 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Indy 8, Orlando 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2

Utah 2, Allen 1

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 3

Florida at Jacksonville, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

