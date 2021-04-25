All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|178
|142
|Orlando
|49
|27
|17
|4
|1
|59
|153
|151
|Indy
|49
|27
|18
|4
|0
|58
|142
|141
|Greenville
|53
|25
|16
|9
|3
|62
|154
|157
|Jacksonville
|49
|24
|19
|3
|3
|54
|135
|141
|South Carolina
|51
|21
|17
|9
|4
|55
|146
|163
|Wheeling
|48
|16
|26
|5
|1
|38
|142
|172
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|32
|20
|8
|3
|1
|44
|115
|83
|Wichita
|54
|33
|15
|5
|1
|72
|163
|139
|Allen
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|164
|142
|Utah
|51
|22
|18
|5
|6
|55
|146
|163
|Rapid City
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|158
|166
|Tulsa
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|122
|146
|Kansas City
|53
|22
|22
|7
|2
|53
|147
|159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville 3, South Carolina 1
Jacksonville 5, Florida 4
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 2
Allen 4, Utah 2
Kansas City 3, Wichita 2
Orlando at Indy, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
