ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 51 32 17 0 2 66 174 137
Orlando 49 27 17 4 1 59 153 151
Indy 49 27 18 4 0 58 142 141
Greenville 52 24 16 9 3 60 151 156
South Carolina 50 21 16 9 4 55 145 160
Jacksonville 48 23 19 3 3 52 130 137
Wheeling 47 16 25 5 1 38 140 165

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 31 19 8 3 1 42 108 81
Wichita 53 33 15 4 1 71 161 136
Allen 49 29 17 2 1 61 160 140
Utah 50 22 17 5 6 55 144 159
Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166
Tulsa 53 23 23 5 2 53 122 146
Kansas City 52 21 22 7 2 51 144 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita 6, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Orlando 5, Indy 3

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 5

Utah 4, Allen 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 6

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

