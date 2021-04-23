All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|32
|17
|0
|2
|66
|174
|137
|Orlando
|49
|27
|17
|4
|1
|59
|153
|151
|Indy
|49
|27
|18
|4
|0
|58
|142
|141
|Greenville
|52
|24
|16
|9
|3
|60
|151
|156
|South Carolina
|50
|21
|16
|9
|4
|55
|145
|160
|Jacksonville
|48
|23
|19
|3
|3
|52
|130
|137
|Wheeling
|47
|16
|25
|5
|1
|38
|140
|165
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|31
|19
|8
|3
|1
|42
|108
|81
|Wichita
|53
|33
|15
|4
|1
|71
|161
|136
|Allen
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|160
|140
|Utah
|50
|22
|17
|5
|6
|55
|144
|159
|Rapid City
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|158
|166
|Tulsa
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|122
|146
|Kansas City
|52
|21
|22
|7
|2
|51
|144
|157
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita 6, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Orlando 5, Indy 3
Jacksonville 4, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 5
Utah 4, Allen 2
Wichita 7, Kansas City 6
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.