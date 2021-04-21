CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66 173 133
Indy 48 27 17 4 0 58 139 136
Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148
Greenville 51 23 16 9 3 58 147 154
South Carolina 49 21 15 9 4 55 143 156
Jacksonville 47 22 19 3 3 50 126 136
Wheeling 46 16 24 5 1 38 138 160

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 30 18 8 3 1 40 103 79
Wichita 51 31 15 4 1 67 148 129
Allen 48 29 16 2 1 61 158 136
Utah 49 21 17 5 6 53 140 157
Rapid City 51 25 22 3 1 54 152 161
Tulsa 52 23 22 5 2 53 117 140
Kansas City 50 21 21 6 2 50 137 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 4, Allen 1

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 1

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up