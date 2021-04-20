CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66 173 133
Indy 48 27 17 4 0 58 139 136
Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148
Greenville 51 23 16 9 3 58 147 154
South Carolina 48 21 15 8 4 54 141 153
Jacksonville 46 21 19 3 3 48 123 134
Wheeling 46 16 24 5 1 38 138 160

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 30 18 8 3 1 40 103 79
Wichita 50 30 15 4 1 65 144 128
Allen 47 29 15 2 1 61 157 132
Utah 49 21 17 5 6 53 140 157
Rapid City 50 24 22 3 1 52 148 160
Tulsa 51 23 21 5 2 53 116 136
Kansas City 50 21 21 6 2 50 137 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

