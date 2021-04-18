All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|32
|16
|0
|2
|66
|173
|133
|Indy
|48
|27
|17
|4
|0
|58
|139
|136
|Orlando
|48
|26
|17
|4
|1
|57
|148
|148
|Greenville
|51
|23
|16
|9
|3
|58
|147
|154
|South Carolina
|47
|20
|15
|8
|4
|52
|139
|152
|Jacksonville
|45
|21
|18
|3
|3
|48
|122
|132
|Wheeling
|45
|15
|24
|5
|1
|36
|133
|157
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|29
|18
|7
|3
|1
|40
|100
|74
|Wichita
|49
|30
|14
|4
|1
|65
|141
|124
|Allen
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|157
|132
|Utah
|49
|21
|17
|5
|6
|53
|140
|157
|Rapid City
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|148
|160
|Tulsa
|50
|22
|21
|5
|2
|51
|112
|133
|Kansas City
|50
|21
|21
|6
|2
|50
|137
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Greenville 3, Florida 0
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 0
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 1
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.