ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66 173 133
Indy 48 27 17 4 0 58 139 136
Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148
Greenville 51 23 16 9 3 58 147 154
South Carolina 47 20 15 8 4 52 139 152
Jacksonville 45 21 18 3 3 48 122 132
Wheeling 45 15 24 5 1 36 133 157

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 29 18 7 3 1 40 100 74
Wichita 49 30 14 4 1 65 141 124
Allen 47 29 15 2 1 61 157 132
Utah 49 21 17 5 6 53 140 157
Rapid City 50 24 22 3 1 52 148 160
Tulsa 50 22 21 5 2 51 112 133
Kansas City 50 21 21 6 2 50 137 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Greenville 3, Florida 0

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 0

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

