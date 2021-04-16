All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 48 32 14 0 2 66…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 48 32 14 0 2 66 171 126 Indy 47 27 16 4 0 58 139 132 Orlando 47 25 17 4 1 55 143 145 South Carolina 45 20 14 7 4 51 133 143 Greenville 49 21 16 9 3 54 140 152 Jacksonville 44 20 18 3 3 46 118 129 Wheeling 44 15 23 5 1 36 131 151

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 47 29 13 4 1 63 138 119 Fort Wayne 27 16 7 3 1 36 90 72 Allen 45 28 14 2 1 59 151 127 Utah 47 20 16 5 6 51 135 154 Rapid City 48 23 21 3 1 50 143 154 Tulsa 48 21 21 4 2 48 107 130 Kansas City 48 20 20 6 2 48 134 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3

Wheeling at Indy, ppd

Friday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.