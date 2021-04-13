All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|31
|14
|0
|2
|64
|167
|125
|Indy
|46
|27
|15
|4
|0
|58
|138
|129
|South Carolina
|44
|20
|13
|7
|4
|51
|127
|136
|Orlando
|45
|24
|17
|3
|1
|52
|133
|135
|Greenville
|48
|21
|15
|9
|3
|54
|139
|148
|Jacksonville
|43
|19
|18
|3
|3
|44
|114
|126
|Wheeling
|43
|14
|23
|5
|1
|34
|128
|150
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|44
|28
|13
|2
|1
|59
|149
|123
|Wichita
|47
|29
|13
|4
|1
|63
|138
|119
|Fort Wayne
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|90
|72
|Utah
|46
|20
|16
|4
|6
|50
|131
|149
|Rapid City
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|139
|152
|Tulsa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|107
|130
|Kansas City
|47
|19
|20
|6
|2
|46
|129
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
