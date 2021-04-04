CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 43 30 11 0 2 62 157 111
Indy 42 25 14 3 0 53 128 119
Greenville 42 19 13 8 2 48 122 131
South Carolina 40 18 13 6 3 45 117 126
Orlando 41 21 16 3 1 46 122 124
Jacksonville 39 16 17 3 3 38 100 116
Wheeling 41 13 23 5 0 31 122 144

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 23 14 6 2 1 31 78 60
Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113
Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 133 112
Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142
Kansas City 42 18 16 6 2 44 111 118
Tulsa 44 20 20 3 1 44 97 115
Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Jacksonville 3, Indy 2

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 0

Utah 3, Allen 2

Wichita 3, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up