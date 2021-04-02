All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 42 30 10 0 2 62…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 42 30 10 0 2 62 155 107 Indy 41 25 13 3 0 53 126 116 Greenville 41 19 12 8 2 48 119 127 South Carolina 39 17 13 6 3 43 113 123 Orlando 40 20 16 3 1 44 118 122 Jacksonville 38 15 17 3 3 36 97 114 Wheeling 40 12 23 5 0 29 116 141

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 22 14 5 2 1 31 75 54 Wichita 43 26 12 4 1 57 128 111 Allen 39 24 13 2 0 50 131 109 Utah 42 18 14 4 6 46 122 140 Kansas City 40 17 15 6 2 42 106 116 Rapid City 43 20 20 2 1 43 129 140 Tulsa 42 19 19 3 1 42 95 110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Wheeling 5, Jacksonville 3

Allen 3, Utah 2

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 5, Jacksonville 4

Allen 3, Utah 0

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

