CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Ducks face the Sharks…

Ducks face the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Anaheim Ducks (11-21-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-16-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Ducks take on San Jose.

The Sharks are 17-16-4 against opponents from the West Division. San Jose averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-21-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging 5.7 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 22 total points.

San Jose knocked off Anaheim 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Tomas Hertl has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Comtois leads the Ducks with 10 goals and has 22 points. Adam Henrique has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up