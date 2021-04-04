CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has…

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has another hamstring injury

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Christian Pulisic left Chelsea’s match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury.

Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5 against Leeds.

He entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.

“Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued,” coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying on Chelsea’s website Sunday. “So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away.”

The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his right hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1 and did not return until Oct. 3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up