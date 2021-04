Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The lineup for the semifinals of the Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City. First legs: April 27/28 Second legs: May 4/5