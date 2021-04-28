CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Canadiens' Drouin taking indefinite…

Canadiens’ Drouin taking indefinite leave of absence

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club.

“We ask everyone to respect his privacy,” the Canadiens said.

Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal’s past three games with a non-COVID related illness.

The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

May We Say Thank You 2021

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up