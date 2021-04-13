CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Calgary plays Toronto on…

Calgary plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Calgary Flames (17-21-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-11-3, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary travels to Toronto looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Maple Leafs are 28-11-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto has scored 140 goals and ranks fifth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 32.

The Flames are 17-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has converted on 20% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

Toronto knocked off Calgary 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on April 5. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory and Mikael Backlund scored two goals for the Flames in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 53 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 21 assists. John Tavares has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 24 total assists and has 34 points. Backlund has 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up