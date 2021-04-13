Calgary plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

Calgary Flames (17-21-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-11-3, first in the North Division) Toronto; Tuesday,…

Calgary Flames (17-21-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-11-3, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary travels to Toronto looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Maple Leafs are 28-11-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto has scored 140 goals and ranks fifth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 32.

The Flames are 17-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has converted on 20% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

Toronto knocked off Calgary 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on April 5. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory and Mikael Backlund scored two goals for the Flames in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 53 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 21 assists. John Tavares has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 24 total assists and has 34 points. Backlund has 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

