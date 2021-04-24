CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brighton loses at Sheffield United 1-0, still not safe

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 5:13 PM

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Brighton remained under threat of relegation after losing at already-demoted Sheffield United 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

David McGoldrick scored in the 19th minute at an empty Bramall Lane, capitalizing on a poor clearance from Brighton defender Joel Veltman to slot a low finish down the middle on the turn from about 12 meters out.

It was Sheffield’s first win under caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom. He’d lost all four of the team’s league games since replacing Chris Wilder as well as an FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea.

Brighton stayed seven points clear of third-to-last Fulham with five games remaining, which include matches against West Ham, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

