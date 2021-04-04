CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Boston hosts Philadelphia after Marchand’s 3-goal game

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Flyers (17-14-5, fifth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-10-5, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Boston after Brad Marchand scored three goals in the Bruins’ 7-5 victory over the Penguins.

The Bruins are 19-10-5 against the rest of their division. Boston serves 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Flyers are 17-14-5 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Boston won 7-3. David Pastrnak scored a team-high three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 17 goals and has 41 points. David Krejci has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 27 points. Travis Konecny has eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .837 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

