Blackhawks announce 3-year extension with D Riley Stillman

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 11:08 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defenseman Riley Stillman.

The team announced the deal Sunday. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an annual cap hit of $1.35 million.

The 23-year-old Stillman was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Florida on April 8. He has 16 hits and eight blocked shots in six games with Chicago.

“Having a young, physical defenseman like Riley in the fold is exciting for the future of our team,” general manager Stan Bowman said in a news release. “He is growing into an excellent all-around defenseman and that continued development is something we look forward to seeing firsthand. We love his size, and his toughness adds another piece to our defense.”

Stillman was selected by Florida in the 2016 NHL draft. He appeared in 34 games with the Panthers last season, finishing with five assists. He also skated in three playoff games last year.

Stillman’s father, Cory, played in the NHL for 16 years, winning the Stanley Cup twice.

Sports

