CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Bencic, Sakkari win opening…

Bencic, Sakkari win opening matches in Stuttgart

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic had to face down a stubborn performance by a 17 year old on tour debut to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix on Monday.

Bencic was broken once in the first set and needed six match points against Nastasja Schunk to finish a 6-4, 6-2 win.

With a ranking of 928, the young German is more used to playing junior events and came through qualifying in Stuttgart for her first WTA main draw.

Bencic will play Ekaterina Alexandrova or Karolina Muchova in the second round. It was the Swiss player’s first win on clay since the 2019 French Open.

Maria Sakkari beat German wild card Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-2. Sakkari broke Petkovic four times in a chaotic opening set. Sakkari next plays seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova or Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up