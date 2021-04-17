Bayern coach Hansi Flick wants to leave at end of season

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse at the end of the…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse at the end of the season.

“That’s a fact,” Flick told Sky Sports Germany on Saturday after Bayern’s 3-2 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg.

Flick, who has a contract with the club to 2023, said he told the team he had informed the club of his wish to leave.

“It was important that the team heard it from me,” said Flick, whose side was knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. “I am absolutely convinced in this team,” he said.

Flick has been linked with the Germany coaching position, which will be vacant after Joachim Löw steps down after this summer’s European Championship. Flick was previously Löw’s assistant from 2006 to 2014.

Flick was assistant to Niko Kovač until he took over as Bayern coach when Kovač was fired in November 2019. He led the team to a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble in his first season in charge.

The Bundesliga is the only trophy Bayern can win this season. Saturday’s win over Wolfsburg stretched its lead to seven points with five games remaining.

