All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 16 10 .615 _ Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 3½ Baltimore 11 14 .440 4½ New York 11 14 .440 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 14 10 .583 1½ Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 Detroit 8 18 .308 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 10 .615 _ Seattle 14 12 .538 2 Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2½ Houston 13 12 .520 2½ Texas 11 15 .423 5

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 13 .480 _ Philadelphia 12 13 .480 _ New York 9 10 .474 _ Miami 11 13 .458 ½ Washington 9 12 .429 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 15 10 .600 _ St. Louis 13 12 .520 2 Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2½ Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3½ Chicago 11 14 .440 4

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½ San Diego 14 12 .538 2½ Arizona 13 12 .520 3 Colorado 9 16 .360 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 4, Boston 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

