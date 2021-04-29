All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Baltimore
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Detroit
|8
|18
|.308
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Seattle
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Houston
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Texas
|11
|15
|.423
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|Philadelphia
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|New York
|9
|10
|.474
|_
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|½
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|14
|.440
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Colorado
|9
|16
|.360
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Houston 7, Seattle 5
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 4, Boston 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3
San Diego 12, Arizona 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 3
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
