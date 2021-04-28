CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 16 9 .640 _
Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3
Toronto 11 12 .478 4
New York 11 13 .458
Baltimore 10 14 .417

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 12 10 .545
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 16 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 10 .600 _
Houston 13 11 .542
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2
Seattle 13 12 .520 2
Texas 10 15 .400 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 _
New York 9 10 .474 ½
Miami 11 13 .458 1
Washington 9 12 .429

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2
St. Louis 12 12 .500 2
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3
Chicago 10 14 .417 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _
San Diego 14 12 .538
Arizona 12 12 .500
Colorado 9 15 .375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Union leaders raise concerns about staffing shortages at multiple agencies

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up