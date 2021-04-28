All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 16 9 .640 _ Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 16 9 .640 _ Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 4 New York 11 13 .458 4½ Baltimore 10 14 .417 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 12 10 .545 2½ Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 Detroit 8 16 .333 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 15 10 .600 _ Houston 13 11 .542 1½ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2 Seattle 13 12 .520 2 Texas 10 15 .400 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 12 .500 _ Philadelphia 12 12 .500 _ New York 9 10 .474 ½ Miami 11 13 .458 1 Washington 9 12 .429 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _ Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2 St. Louis 12 12 .500 2 Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3 Chicago 10 14 .417 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _ San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ San Diego 14 12 .538 2½ Arizona 12 12 .500 3½ Colorado 9 15 .375 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.