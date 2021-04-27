All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 15 9 .625 _ Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 15 9 .625 _ Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3 Toronto 11 11 .500 3 Baltimore 10 13 .435 4½ New York 10 13 .435 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 14 8 .636 _ Chicago 12 10 .545 2 Cleveland 11 11 .500 3 Detroit 8 16 .333 7 Minnesota 7 15 .318 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 15 9 .625 _ Seattle 13 11 .542 2 Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3 Texas 10 14 .417 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 9 9 .500 _ Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½ Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½ Miami 10 13 .435 1½ Washington 8 12 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 9 .609 _ Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2 St. Louis 12 11 .522 2 Cincinnati 11 12 .478 3 Chicago 10 13 .435 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _ San Francisco 15 9 .625 _ Arizona 12 11 .522 2½ San Diego 13 12 .520 2½ Colorado 9 14 .391 5½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (Godley 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (Ynoa 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

