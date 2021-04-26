All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Toronto
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Cleveland
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|Detroit
|7
|16
|.304
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Los Angeles
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Houston
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|Miami
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|.455
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|San Francisco
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|San Diego
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Colorado
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Miami 8, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 12, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
