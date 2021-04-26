All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 14 9 .609 _ Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 14 9 .609 _ Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3 Toronto 10 11 .476 3 Baltimore 10 12 .455 3½ New York 9 13 .409 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 14 7 .667 _ Chicago 12 9 .571 2 Cleveland 10 11 .476 4 Minnesota 7 14 .333 7 Detroit 7 16 .304 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 15 8 .652 _ Seattle 13 10 .565 2 Los Angeles 11 10 .524 3 Houston 11 11 .500 3½ Texas 9 14 .391 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 9 8 .529 _ Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½ Atlanta 10 12 .455 1½ Miami 10 12 .455 1½ Washington 8 11 .421 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 9 .591 _ Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2 St. Louis 11 11 .500 2 Chicago 10 12 .455 3 Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _ San Francisco 15 8 .652 _ San Diego 13 11 .542 2½ Arizona 11 11 .500 3½ Colorado 8 14 .364 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.