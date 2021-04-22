All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 12 8 .600 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 12 8 .600 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½ Baltimore 8 10 .444 3 Toronto 8 10 .444 3 New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½ Cleveland 8 9 .471 2 Detroit 7 12 .368 4 Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 12 7 .632 _ Seattle 12 7 .632 _ Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 Texas 9 10 .474 3 Houston 8 10 .444 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 9 9 .500 _ New York 7 7 .500 _ Atlanta 8 10 .444 1 Miami 8 10 .444 1 Washington 7 9 .438 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2 Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 2½ St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 5 .737 _ San Francisco 12 7 .632 2 San Diego 11 10 .524 4 Arizona 9 10 .474 5 Colorado 6 12 .333 7½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

