CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 12 7 .632 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2
Baltimore 8 10 .444
Toronto 8 10 .444
New York 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 8 .500
Detroit 7 11 .389
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 6 .538 _
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Miami 8 9 .471 1
Atlanta 8 10 .444
Washington 7 9 .438

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
Cincinnati 9 8 .529
Chicago 8 9 .471
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 8 10 .444 6
Colorado 6 12 .333 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-2) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up