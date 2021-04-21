All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 12 7 .632 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 12 7 .632 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2 Baltimore 8 10 .444 3½ Toronto 8 10 .444 3½ New York 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½ Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½ Detroit 7 11 .389 3½ Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 12 7 .632 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 ½ Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½ Texas 9 10 .474 3 Houston 7 10 .412 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 6 .538 _ Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½ Miami 8 9 .471 1 Atlanta 8 10 .444 1½ Washington 7 9 .438 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½ Chicago 8 9 .471 2½ Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3 St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ San Francisco 11 7 .611 3 San Diego 10 10 .500 5 Arizona 8 10 .444 6 Colorado 6 12 .333 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-2) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.