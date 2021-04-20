All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Toronto
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Miami
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|St. Louis
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|San Francisco
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|San Diego
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7
Colorado 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 12, Washington 5
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
