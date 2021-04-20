All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½ Toronto 7 10 .412 4½ New York 6 10 .375 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 7 .563 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1 Cleveland 8 8 .500 1 Detroit 6 10 .375 3 Minnesota 6 10 .375 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 11 7 .611 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 _ Los Angeles 9 6 .600 ½ Texas 8 10 .444 3 Houston 7 9 .438 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 5 .583 _ Philadelphia 8 9 .471 1½ Miami 7 9 .438 2 Atlanta 7 10 .412 2½ Washington 6 9 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _ St. Louis 8 9 .471 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½ San Diego 10 9 .526 4½ Arizona 6 10 .375 7 Colorado 5 12 .294 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

