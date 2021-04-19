All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 Baltimore 7 9 .438 3 Toronto 7 9 .438 3 New York 5 10 .333 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 5 .643 _ Cleveland 8 7 .533 1½ Chicago 8 8 .500 2 Minnesota 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 6 10 .375 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 10 6 .625 _ Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½ Oakland 9 7 .563 1 Houston 7 8 .467 2½ Texas 7 9 .438 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 4 .636 _ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1 Miami 7 8 .467 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½ Washington 5 8 .385 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1 St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _ San Francisco 9 6 .600 3½ San Diego 10 7 .588 3½ Arizona 6 10 .375 7 Colorado 4 12 .250 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

