Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2
Baltimore 7 9 .438 3
Toronto 7 9 .438 3
New York 5 10 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 5 .643 _
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Chicago 8 8 .500 2
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 9 7 .563 1
Houston 7 8 .467
Texas 7 9 .438 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 _
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438
Washington 5 8 .385 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438
Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _
San Francisco 9 6 .600
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 7, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Texas 1

Houston 1, Seattle 0

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

