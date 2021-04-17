CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 9 4 .692 _
Toronto 6 7 .462 3
Baltimore 6 8 .429
Tampa Bay 6 8 .429
New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 7 4 .636 _
Cleveland 7 6 .538 1
Chicago 6 7 .462 2
Detroit 6 8 .429
Minnesota 6 8 .429

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 5 .643 _
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 7 7 .500 2
Houston 6 7 .462
Texas 6 8 .429 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 _
Philadelphia 7 6 .538 ½
Miami 6 7 .462
Atlanta 6 8 .429 2
Washington 4 7 .364

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 8 5 .615 _
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 1
St. Louis 6 7 .462 2
Pittsburgh 6 8 .429
Chicago 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 2 .857 _
San Francisco 8 5 .615
San Diego 9 6 .600
Arizona 5 9 .357 7
Colorado 3 10 .231

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Texas 2

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 6, Houston 5

Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, San Francisco 1

Washington 1, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (López 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

