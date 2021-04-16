All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 4 .692 _ Toronto 6 7 .462 3 Baltimore…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 9 4 .692 _ Toronto 6 7 .462 3 Baltimore 6 8 .429 3½ Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 3½ New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 7 4 .636 _ Cleveland 7 6 .538 1 Chicago 6 7 .462 2 Detroit 6 8 .429 2½ Minnesota 6 8 .429 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 9 5 .643 _ Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½ Oakland 7 7 .500 2 Houston 6 7 .462 2½ Texas 6 8 .429 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 7 6 .538 ½ Miami 6 7 .462 1½ Atlanta 6 8 .429 2 Washington 4 7 .364 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 8 5 .615 _ Milwaukee 7 6 .538 1 St. Louis 6 7 .462 2 Pittsburgh 6 8 .429 2½ Chicago 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 2 .857 _ San Francisco 8 5 .615 3½ San Diego 9 6 .600 3½ Arizona 5 9 .357 7 Colorado 3 10 .231 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Toronto 5

Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Texas 2

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 6, Houston 5

Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Milone 0-0) at Kansas City (Santana 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, San Francisco 1

Washington 1, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

