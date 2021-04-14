All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Texas
|5
|7
|.417
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Miami
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|St. Louis
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Colorado
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Detroit 6, Houston 4
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 14, Washington 3
Miami 14, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1
Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
