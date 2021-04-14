All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 3 .750 _ Toronto 6 6 .500 3 Baltimore…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 9 3 .750 _ Toronto 6 6 .500 3 Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ New York 5 7 .417 4 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 6 4 .600 _ Cleveland 6 5 .545 ½ Chicago 6 6 .500 1 Detroit 6 6 .500 1 Minnesota 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ Seattle 6 5 .545 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1 Oakland 5 7 .417 2 Texas 5 7 .417 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 Miami 5 6 .455 1½ Washington 3 6 .333 2½ Atlanta 4 8 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 Chicago 5 7 .417 2 Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 2 .833 _ San Francisco 8 4 .667 2 San Diego 8 5 .615 2½ Arizona 4 8 .333 6 Colorado 3 9 .250 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Detroit 6, Houston 4

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

