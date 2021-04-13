CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 _
Baltimore 5 6 .455
New York 5 6 .455
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455
Toronto 5 6 .455

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 4 .600 _
Kansas City 5 4 .556 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 1
Chicago 5 6 .455
Detroit 5 6 .455

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 _
Houston 6 5 .545 1
Seattle 6 5 .545 1
Oakland 5 7 .417
Texas 4 7 .364 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 4 3 .571 _
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 _
Miami 4 6 .400
Atlanta 4 7 .364 2
Washington 2 6 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 4 .636 _
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1
St. Louis 6 5 .545 1
Chicago 5 6 .455 2
Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818 _
San Diego 8 4 .667
San Francisco 7 4 .636 2
Arizona 4 8 .333
Colorado 3 8 .273 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 6, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

