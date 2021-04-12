All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Milwaukee
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|San Diego
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Colorado
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Boston 14, Baltimore 9
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Minnesota 6
San Diego 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3
San Diego 2, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Washington 5, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (López 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
