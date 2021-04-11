CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 6 3 .667 _
Baltimore 4 5 .444 2
New York 4 5 .444 2
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 2
Toronto 4 5 .444 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 3 .625 _
Kansas City 4 3 .571 ½
Minnesota 5 4 .556 ½
Chicago 4 5 .444
Detroit 3 6 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
Seattle 5 4 .556 1
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Oakland 3 7 .300

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 6 3 .667 _
Atlanta 4 5 .444 2
New York 2 3 .400 2
Miami 2 6 .250
Washington 1 5 .167

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 3 .667 _
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 1
St. Louis 5 4 .556 1
Chicago 4 5 .444 2
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _
San Diego 7 3 .700 1
San Francisco 6 3 .667
Arizona 4 6 .400 4
Colorado 3 7 .300 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Boston 14, Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

San Diego 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3

San Diego 2, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

