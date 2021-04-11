All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|New York
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|San Diego
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Colorado
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Houston 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 3
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Boston 14, Baltimore 9
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Minnesota 6
San Diego 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3
San Diego 2, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.