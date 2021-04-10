All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 5 3 .625 _ Baltimore 4 4 .500 1 Tampa…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 5 3 .625 _ Baltimore 4 4 .500 1 Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 Toronto 4 5 .444 1½ New York 3 5 .375 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 5 3 .625 _ Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½ Chicago 4 4 .500 1 Kansas City 3 3 .500 1 Detroit 3 5 .375 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 3 .667 _ Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _ Seattle 4 4 .500 1½ Texas 3 5 .375 2½ Oakland 3 7 .300 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 3 .625 _ Atlanta 4 4 .500 1 New York 2 3 .400 1½ Washington 1 4 .200 2½ Miami 2 6 .250 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 6 2 .750 _ St. Louis 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 4 4 .500 2 Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2 Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _ San Diego 6 3 .667 1 San Francisco 5 3 .625 1½ Arizona 3 6 .333 4 Colorado 3 6 .333 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Oakland 6, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

