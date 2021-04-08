All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 3 .571 _ Boston 4 3 .571 _ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 3 .571 _ Boston 4 3 .571 _ New York 3 3 .500 ½ Toronto 3 4 .429 1 Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ Chicago 4 4 .500 1½ Detroit 3 3 .500 1½ Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½ Cleveland 2 3 .400 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 1 .857 _ Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1 Texas 3 3 .500 2½ Seattle 3 4 .429 3 Oakland 1 7 .125 5½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ New York 2 2 .500 2 Washington 1 2 .333 2½ Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 Miami 1 6 .143 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½ Chicago 4 3 .571 1½ Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½ Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Diego 4 3 .571 1 San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Colorado 3 4 .429 2 Arizona 2 5 .286 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

