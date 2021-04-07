All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 2 .667 _ Boston 3 3 .500 1 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 2 .667 _ Boston 3 3 .500 1 New York 3 3 .500 1 Toronto 3 3 .500 1 Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 2 .667 _ Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½ Detroit 3 3 .500 1 Chicago 3 4 .429 1½ Cleveland 2 3 .400 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 5 1 .833 _ Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 Seattle 3 3 .500 2 Texas 3 3 .500 2 Oakland 1 6 .143 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ New York 1 2 .333 2½ Washington 1 2 .333 2½ Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 Miami 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ St. Louis 4 2 .667 1 Chicago 3 3 .500 2 Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Diego 4 3 .571 1 San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Arizona 2 4 .333 2½ Colorado 2 4 .333 2½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

