CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 2 .667 _
Boston 3 3 .500 1
New York 3 3 .500 1
Toronto 3 3 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667 _
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 3 3 .500 1
Chicago 3 4 .429
Cleveland 2 3 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 _
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Seattle 3 3 .500 2
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Oakland 1 6 .143

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _
New York 1 2 .333
Washington 1 2 .333
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3
Miami 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _
St. Louis 4 2 .667 1
Chicago 3 3 .500 2
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Diego 4 3 .571 1
San Francisco 3 3 .500
Arizona 2 4 .333
Colorado 2 4 .333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up