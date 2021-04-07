All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Oakland
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|.167
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Louis 7, Miami 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 8, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
