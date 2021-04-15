2021 WNBA Draft List The Associated Press

Thursday, April 15 First Round 1. Dallas (from New York), Charli Collier, F/C, Texas 2. Dallas, Awak Kuier, C, Virtus…

Thursday, April 15 First Round 1. Dallas (from New York), Charli Collier, F/C, Texas 2. Dallas, Awak Kuier, C, Virtus Eirene RG (Italy) 3. Atlanta, Aari McDonald, G, Arizona 4. Indiana, Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia 5. Dallas (from Washington), Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas 6. New York (from Connecticut), Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA 7. Los Angeles (from Dallas), Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama 8. Chicago (from Phoenix), Shyla Heal, G, Townsville Fire (Australia) 9. Minnesota, Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee 10. Los Angeles, Stephanie Watts, G, Southern Cal 11. Seattle, Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M (traded to Indiana) 12. Las Vegas, Iliana Rupert, C, Tango Bourges Basket (France) Second Round 13. Dallas (from New York), Dana Evans, G, Louisville 14. Las Vegas (from Indiana), Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas 15. Atlanta, Raquel Carrera, C, Valencia Basket Club (Spain) 16. Chicago (from Dallas), Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State 17. New York (from Washington), Didi Richards, G, Baylor 18. Seattle (from Connecticut), Kiana Williams, G, Stanford 19. Indiana (from Chicago), Unique Thompson, F, Auburn 20. Connecticut (from Phoenix), DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor 21. Connecticut (from Minnesota), Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan 22. Los Angeles, Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers 23. Seattle, N’Dea Jones, F, Texas A&M 24. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona MORE Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.