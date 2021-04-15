2021 WNBA Draft List

|Thursday, April 15
|First Round
1. Dallas (from New York), Charli Collier, F/C, Texas
2. Dallas, Awak Kuier, C, Virtus Eirene RG (Italy)
3. Atlanta, Aari McDonald, G, Arizona
4. Indiana, Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia
5. Dallas (from Washington), Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas
6. New York (from Connecticut), Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA
7. Los Angeles (from Dallas), Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama
8. Chicago (from Phoenix), Shyla Heal, G, Townsville Fire (Australia)
9. Minnesota, Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee
10. Los Angeles, Stephanie Watts, G, Southern Cal
11. Seattle, Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M (traded to Indiana)
12. Las Vegas, Iliana Rupert, C, Tango Bourges Basket (France)
|Second Round
13. Dallas (from New York), Dana Evans, G, Louisville
14. Las Vegas (from Indiana), Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas
15. Atlanta, Raquel Carrera, C, Valencia Basket Club (Spain)
16. Chicago (from Dallas), Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State
17. New York (from Washington), Didi Richards, G, Baylor
18. Seattle (from Connecticut), Kiana Williams, G, Stanford
19. Indiana (from Chicago), Unique Thompson, F, Auburn
20. Connecticut (from Phoenix), DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor
21. Connecticut (from Minnesota), Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan
22. Los Angeles, Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers
23. Seattle, N’Dea Jones, F, Texas A&M
24. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona
