2021 WNBA Draft List

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 8:34 PM

Thursday, April 15
First Round

1. Dallas (from New York), Charli Collier, F/C, Texas

2. Dallas, Awak Kuier, C, Virtus Eirene RG (Italy)

3. Atlanta, Aari McDonald, G, Arizona

4. Indiana, Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia

5. Dallas (from Washington), Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

6. New York (from Connecticut), Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA

7. Los Angeles (from Dallas), Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama

8. Chicago (from Phoenix), Shyla Heal, G, Townsville Fire (Australia)

9. Minnesota, Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles, Stephanie Watts, G, Southern Cal

11. Seattle, Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M (traded to Indiana)

12. Las Vegas, Iliana Rupert, C, Tango Bourges Basket (France)

Second Round

13. Dallas (from New York), Dana Evans, G, Louisville

14. Las Vegas (from Indiana), Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas

15. Atlanta, Raquel Carrera, C, Valencia Basket Club (Spain)

16. Chicago (from Dallas), Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State

17. New York (from Washington), Didi Richards, G, Baylor

18. Seattle (from Connecticut), Kiana Williams, G, Stanford

19. Indiana (from Chicago), Unique Thompson, F, Auburn

20. Connecticut (from Phoenix), DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor

21. Connecticut (from Minnesota), Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan

22. Los Angeles, Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers

23. Seattle, N’Dea Jones, F, Texas A&M

24. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona

