Friday, Mar. 12

EAST

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Alabama St. 69, Southern U. 60

Dayton 85, La Salle 70

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

