CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild's Soucy banned 1…

Wild’s Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes’ Garland

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday. Soucy will forfeit $23,706.90 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head.

The Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse initiated a fight as soon as Soucy left the penalty box. Crouse was given a penalty and game misconduct for instigating.

Soucy will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

VA announces plans to restore collective bargaining and official time

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

Second stage of Chinese telecom ban producing unintended consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up