Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

All Times EST Wednesday, March 17 EAST UMass Lowell 6, Boston College 5, 2OT UMass 5, Providence 2

All Times EST Wednesday, March 17 EAST

UMass Lowell 6, Boston College 5, 2OT

UMass 5, Providence 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.