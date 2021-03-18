CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Virginia fires volleyball staff, cancels rest of season

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 8:58 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has fired volleyball coach Aaron Smith and his staff and canceled the remainder of its season one day after placing the staff on paid administrative leave to review a personnel matter.

The school gave no further details of the circumstances.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday. The Cavaliers (2-12, 0-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) had four road matches remaining on their spring schedule.

“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.

“We will continue to support them as our program moves forward,” Williams said.

Virginia will immediately begin a national search to fill the head coaching position.

