USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (26) 10-0 791 1 2. Vanderbilt (6) 9-1 771 2 3. Mississippi 10-2 688 4 4. Mississippi State 8-3 674 6 5. Florida 9-3 643 5 6. UCLA 8-3 558 10 7. Texas Tech 8-3 545 11 8. South Carolina 10-0 530 12 9. Oklahoma State 9-0 516 15 10. Georgia Tech 8-3 503 13 11. Texas Christian 8-3 488 9 12. Louisville 7-4 421 3 13. Miami 5-4 392 14 14. Tennessee 11-2 354 17 15. East Carolina 9-2 348 16 16. Oregon State 10-1 343 19 17. Arizona 10-2 262 24 18. Boston College 8-2 247 23 19. Virginia Tech 7-2 235 22 20. Louisiana State 9-3 235 8 21. Texas 7-5 130 NR 22. Florida Atlantic 8-2 130 NR 23. Alabama 10-2 87 NR 24. UC Santa Barbara 6-5 74 7 25. Notre Dame 4-2 60 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Virginia (6-5); No. 20 North Carolina (7-3); No. 21 Georgia (9-3); No. 25 Auburn (7-4).

Others receiving votes: Georgia (9-3) 59; Oregon (6-2) 40; Stanford (7-1) 33; Arizona State (8-2) 31; Virginia (6-5) 28; North Carolina (7-3) 27; Coastal Carolina (7-3) 24; Southern Illinois (11-0) 22; West Virginia (4-3) 21; Pittsburgh (7-3) 14; South Carolina Upstate (9-0) 13; Dallas Baptist (8-3) 11; Michigan (2-1) 8; Auburn (7-4) 8; Clemson (5-4) 6; North Carolina-Greensboro (9-2) 5; Southern Miss (6-5) 5; North Carolina State (4-6) 4; Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-3) 3; North Carolina-Wilmington (7-3) 2; St. John’s (7-0) 2; Ball State (6-4) 2; Washington State (9-2) 1; Ohio State (3-1) 1; Lamar (4-0) 1.

