USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 3:53 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Arkansas (26) 10-0 791 1
2. Vanderbilt (6) 9-1 771 2
3. Mississippi 10-2 688 4
4. Mississippi State 8-3 674 6
5. Florida 9-3 643 5
6. UCLA 8-3 558 10
7. Texas Tech 8-3 545 11
8. South Carolina 10-0 530 12
9. Oklahoma State 9-0 516 15
10. Georgia Tech 8-3 503 13
11. Texas Christian 8-3 488 9
12. Louisville 7-4 421 3
13. Miami 5-4 392 14
14. Tennessee 11-2 354 17
15. East Carolina 9-2 348 16
16. Oregon State 10-1 343 19
17. Arizona 10-2 262 24
18. Boston College 8-2 247 23
19. Virginia Tech 7-2 235 22
20. Louisiana State 9-3 235 8
21. Texas 7-5 130 NR
22. Florida Atlantic 8-2 130 NR
23. Alabama 10-2 87 NR
24. UC Santa Barbara 6-5 74 7
25. Notre Dame 4-2 60 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Virginia (6-5); No. 20 North Carolina (7-3); No. 21 Georgia (9-3); No. 25 Auburn (7-4).

Others receiving votes: Georgia (9-3) 59; Oregon (6-2) 40; Stanford (7-1) 33; Arizona State (8-2) 31; Virginia (6-5) 28; North Carolina (7-3) 27; Coastal Carolina (7-3) 24; Southern Illinois (11-0) 22; West Virginia (4-3) 21; Pittsburgh (7-3) 14; South Carolina Upstate (9-0) 13; Dallas Baptist (8-3) 11; Michigan (2-1) 8; Auburn (7-4) 8; Clemson (5-4) 6; North Carolina-Greensboro (9-2) 5; Southern Miss (6-5) 5; North Carolina State (4-6) 4; Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-3) 3; North Carolina-Wilmington (7-3) 2; St. John’s (7-0) 2; Ball State (6-4) 2; Washington State (9-2) 1; Ohio State (3-1) 1; Lamar (4-0) 1.

