USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (26)
|10-0
|791
|1
|2. Vanderbilt (6)
|9-1
|771
|2
|3. Mississippi
|10-2
|688
|4
|4. Mississippi State
|8-3
|674
|6
|5. Florida
|9-3
|643
|5
|6. UCLA
|8-3
|558
|10
|7. Texas Tech
|8-3
|545
|11
|8. South Carolina
|10-0
|530
|12
|9. Oklahoma State
|9-0
|516
|15
|10. Georgia Tech
|8-3
|503
|13
|11. Texas Christian
|8-3
|488
|9
|12. Louisville
|7-4
|421
|3
|13. Miami
|5-4
|392
|14
|14. Tennessee
|11-2
|354
|17
|15. East Carolina
|9-2
|348
|16
|16. Oregon State
|10-1
|343
|19
|17. Arizona
|10-2
|262
|24
|18. Boston College
|8-2
|247
|23
|19. Virginia Tech
|7-2
|235
|22
|20. Louisiana State
|9-3
|235
|8
|21. Texas
|7-5
|130
|NR
|22. Florida Atlantic
|8-2
|130
|NR
|23. Alabama
|10-2
|87
|NR
|24. UC Santa Barbara
|6-5
|74
|7
|25. Notre Dame
|4-2
|60
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 Virginia (6-5); No. 20 North Carolina (7-3); No. 21 Georgia (9-3); No. 25 Auburn (7-4).
Others receiving votes: Georgia (9-3) 59; Oregon (6-2) 40; Stanford (7-1) 33; Arizona State (8-2) 31; Virginia (6-5) 28; North Carolina (7-3) 27; Coastal Carolina (7-3) 24; Southern Illinois (11-0) 22; West Virginia (4-3) 21; Pittsburgh (7-3) 14; South Carolina Upstate (9-0) 13; Dallas Baptist (8-3) 11; Michigan (2-1) 8; Auburn (7-4) 8; Clemson (5-4) 6; North Carolina-Greensboro (9-2) 5; Southern Miss (6-5) 5; North Carolina State (4-6) 4; Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-3) 3; North Carolina-Wilmington (7-3) 2; St. John’s (7-0) 2; Ball State (6-4) 2; Washington State (9-2) 1; Ohio State (3-1) 1; Lamar (4-0) 1.
