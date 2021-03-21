CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
The Latest: St. Lawrence out of NCAA men’s hockey tourney

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 5:42 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

ECAC champion St. Lawrence University has withdrawn from the NCAA men’s hockey tournament after head coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19.

The conference’s automatic berth will instead be awarded to runner-up Quinnipiac.

The ECAC announced the development a day after St. Lawrence clinched its first tournament bid since 2007 by beating Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime in the championship game.

Brekke described the past 24 hours as a “roller-coaster of emotions,” and says the team is “shaking our heads in disbelief.”

St. Lawrence was the conference’s third-seeded team and upset the ECAC’s regular-season champion.

