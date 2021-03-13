CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Steve Torrence maintains top spot in Top Fuel qualifying

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 8:05 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Steve Torrence maintained the top spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday at the season-opening AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Torrence, the three-time defending series champion and defending event winner, qualified No. 1 for the 28th time in his career with a run of 3.699 seconds at 324.90 mph from Friday.

“We need to maintain our focus and concentration on going laps and going rounds because there’s a lot of people targeting us,” Torrence said. “We’re going to have to step up. Brittany (Force) is back, some other people are back and it’s going to be a competitive field, just as it always is. We’re trying to get some of those winner’s hats, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

