State Tournament Glance

2021 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Saturday, March 27 Quarterfinal

Centennial (16-5-0) vs. Edina (19-0-0), 11 a.m.

Alexandria Area (14-4-2) vs. Minnetonka (15-3-3), 1 p.m.

Farmington (11-8-1) vs. Andover (20-0-0), 6 p.m.

Eastview (15-4-2) vs. Stillwater (19-2-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 Semifinal

Centennial-Edina winner vs. Alexandria-Minnetonka winner, 6 p.m.

Farmington-Andover winner vs. Eastview-Stillwater winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Friday, March 26 Quarterfinal

Warroad 10, Rochester Lourdes 0

Proctor/Hermantown 8, Luverne 0

Gentry Academy 4, River Lakes 1

Mound Westonka (14-2-0) vs. Chisago Lakes (18-2-0), 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 Semifinal

Warroad vs. Proctor/Hermantown, 11 a.m.

Gentry Academy vs. Mound Westonka-Chisago Lakes winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

